Sidharth Shukla no more: Shehnaaz Gill and the late actor's old clip from Bigg Boss resurfaces; fans say the greatest love stories are those of unrequited love

It is indeed heart-breaking. Sidharth Shukla is no more. In a tragic development, the actor passed away at the age of 40 due to a cardiac arrest. The post mortem details are being awaited. It seems he suffered a fatal heart attack. In the middle of all this, rumours started spreading that Shehnaaz Gill has been admitted to the ICU as she fell sick after this tragedy. However, it seems it is not true as she had gone to the hospital to collect the late actor's stuff. It seems she was in the ICU where he was kept for a few hours. Also Read - These candid pictures of the Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla with his rumoured ladylove Shehnaaz Gill will make you miss the late star even more
This is devastating news for everyone. We can only imagine the pain that Shehnaaz Gill, his family and her folks are going through. It seems her brother, Shehbaz has left for Mumbai, and her dad Santokh Singh Sukh will be joining her soon. An old clip of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill from Bigg Boss 13 is going viral. We can see him telling her that he did be there for her forever if she was in trouble. He tells her that she can call him even when she is 70 and if he is alive he did come for her. Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: When the actor lifted the trophy as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 after a tremendous journey – watch video
This is indeed very devastating. We are at a loss of words on how to describe this situation. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the actor! Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: Here's what the Bigg Boss 13 winner had said about his secret wedding with Shehnaaz Gill
