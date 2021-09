The Television industry in a state of shock. Sidharth Shukla, who won Bigg Boss 13 and attained new heights of fandom, is no more. As per the reports, the actor is said to have suffered a sudden heart attack. A report in IndiaToday.com, sources at Cooper Hospital have confirmed his demise. All his fans and friends are in a state of shock. Stars like Rashami Desai, , , , Himanshi Khurana, Shefali Bagga, Kriti Kharabanda and others have expressed grief. Also Read - Say what? Ranbir Kapoor used to give sister Riddhima’s clothes to his girlfriends for THIS reason

No words! Literally numb.

Siddharth Shukla you left too soon buddy! Galat baat ? RIP — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) September 2, 2021

? — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) September 2, 2021

Gone to soon bro @sidharth_shukla your glow will be with us forever and your loss is just irreplaceable!! There was no winner like you in #Biggboss and there never will be another ,lagta hai buri nazar par ab hamesha vishvas karna padega ! #RipSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/ORei0NLl4k — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) September 2, 2021

No words. This is just heartbreaking! https://t.co/b9N7WI3T9M — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) September 2, 2021

Oh god, it’s really shocking n heartbreaking, my condolences to the family n prayers for the departed soul ? Om Shanti https://t.co/BuyIepJjEi — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 2, 2021

Sad , shocking , May god gives strength to his mother ?, sister and family , RIP ? brother ❤️fly away into different word peacefully om Shanti ? pic.twitter.com/FKEdA9Jiwg — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) September 2, 2021

@sidharth_shukla Too well loved to ever be forgotten. Sending our deepest and most heartfelt condolences. #RIP #Omshanti — URVASHI RAUTELA?? (@UrvashiRautela) September 2, 2021

This is shocking and heartbreaking . Strength to the family ? https://t.co/BJsAgMH6zU — (@bipsluvurself) September 2, 2021

May his soul rest in peace.