Sidharth Shukla 'reunites' with Shehnaaz Gill in her family picture; SidNaaz fans have a mass meltdown

The chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill was very much in the limelight since they were seen together on Bigg Boss 13. Sadly, the world got to see a very distraught Gill after the sudden death of Shukla on September 2 last year. The fairytale SidNaaz romance came to a tragic end but Sidharth continues to live on in Shehnaaz's heart. Her father Santokh Singh Sukh recently posted a family picture and SidNaaz fans had a mass meltdown after they spotted Sidharth Shukla in the same frame. Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Katrina Kaif sparks pregnancy rumours, Shehnaaz Gill wins over fans and more

In the picture, Shehnaaz was seen sitting with her grandparents, her father and brother Shehbaz Badesha. Shehnaaz was seen holding a sweet smile on her face. While fans were elated to see her, they became quite emotional to see Sidharth getting reunited with Shehnaaz and her family members. The picture featured two frames on the wall, having Sidharth's pencil art placed close to Shehnaaz's frame. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Karan Kundrra opens up on pay disparity between film and TV stars, Anushka Sen bags a Korean drama and more

"Dada dadi sana baaz papa Gill and Sidharth too in one frame," one fan noticed. Another fan commented, "Perfect family pic with Sid but mom Gill is missing." Another fan wrote, "Thank you for keeping Sidharth in the family." Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill poses for selfies with fans at the airport; netizens say, 'Such a sweetheart' – Watch Video

Take a look.

On 's new chat show Shape of You, Shehnaaz remembered Sidharth and said, "Sidharth mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha. (Sidharth always wanted to see me happy),” while talking about her mental health.

She also spoke about life post-Sidharth Shukla and also addressed the social media trolling that she faced. "Sidharth aur mera jo rishta hai mein kissiko kyun banatun. Mere liye wo kitna important that, uske liye mein kitni important thi wo mujhe pata hai. Humein logon ko explanation dene ki zarurat nahi. Sidharth ne mujhe kabhi nahi bola 'haas mat'. Toh mein hamesha hasti rahungi aur mein kaam karti jaungi kyunki mujhe bohot aage jaana hai'," she had said.

In her recent interview with Face magazine, Shehnaaz spoke her heart out about the hashtag SidNaaz which represented Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s fans. Shehnaaz told Face Magazine, “For people, SidNaaz was just a hashtag, their favourite Jodi, but for me, it was a life that I lived and experienced and it will stay with me forever. A big thank you to the audience who loved our pairing together and the hashtag as well. But for me it was not just a hashtag, it was my everything."