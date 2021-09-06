The untimely demise of popular TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has left his fans shattered and shocked. While we Shehnaaz Gill in inconsolable state during the funeral of the late actor, Bigg Boss 14 contestant, opened up on the bond between Sid and Shehnaaz and said that their relationship was no less than husband and wife. Talking to HT, she asserted, “Aaj main jab Shehnaaz ko dekthi hoon, toh rooh kaanp jaati hai. People dream of having a pure bond like they had. I wouldn’t say it was dosti or boyfriend-girlfriend. Yeh rishta pati patni se kam nahin tha. After Soni-Mahiwal, Romeo-Juliet, people will remember Sidharth-Shehnaaz. Their fans are crazy about them. I was madly in love with the Shehnaaz and Sid jodi. I hope she manages, stays strong to cope with the loss.” Also Read - Sidharth Shukla last rites: Asim Riaz's pic sitting distraught in the rain will break your heart; fans say '#SidSim Forever'

Post demise of Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh had revealed that Sana told him that he passed away in her arms. He added that she was not fine. Shehbaz Badesha reached Mumbai as soon as he learned about the same.

Sidharth's first co-star consoled Shehnaaz and had written, "I feel really bad for her. She's a kid. She's like a small kid. Usko waqt lagega, ye cheeze accept karne mein. Shehnaaz ko dekhne ke baad mujhe ye samajh aaya ki usko waqt lagega iss cheez se nikalne mein." On the other hand, wrote, "The visuals of Shehnaaz distraught are sending shivers down my spine and I didn't even know her personally,can't imagine her and the family's pain, can the Media please keep a responsible distance while capturing her if not giving her absolute space in this tragic time."

Sidharth Shukla had passed away on September 2 after a massive heart attack.