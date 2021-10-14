Sidharth Shukla's demise was a big shock for the entire country. People are still not able to believe that Sidharth is no more with us. His demise also took away our dearest Shehnaaz Gill's smile. Shehnaaz was closest to Sidharth and it was a difficult phase for her. We have seen Sidharth and Shehnaaz in a lot of music videos until now. As per the updates, they were gearing up for the release of their song titled Habit. But tragedy hit and Sidharth Shukla passed away after reportedly suffering a heart attack. However, the song is soon going to released but the title of the song has been changed. Yes, as updated by Sa Re Ga Ma, the song has now been titled Adhura. A poster has been released with the caption, "Ek Adhura Gaana Ek Adhuri Kahani #Adhura.... coming soon." Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill to Akshay Kumar: 6 most courageous celebs who returned back to work just days after losing important people in their lives

However, now as per reports, the song will release on Saregama's Music YouTube channel and all the major music streaming platforms on October 21. Shreya Ghoshal and Arko have composed the song and it is a tribute to the memory of the late actor Sidharth Shukla, who passed away in September. Shehnaaz Gill had been away since Sidharth's demise. But now, has finally opened up on his loss in an interview with Bollywood Bubble while promoting her new Punjabi movie, Honsla Rakh. Speaking about love and attachment, Shehnaaz Gill said that when we love someone, the emotional attachment we share with the person, with that attachment, she accordingly calculates the ratio. Revealing her thoughts fiirther about love she added that only a mother will know what a mother's love is and she can feel that motherly emotion because her mother loves her that much.

It's clear that Shehnaaz Gill is trying her best to move on and continue living after boyfriend and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise.