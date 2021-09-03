It was the saddest day for the television industry yesterday. Sidharth Shukla passed away at 40 on Thursday morning due to a heart attack. He was rushed to the Cooper hospital wherein he was declared brought dead. . This news came as a shock for each of us. Tributes have been pouring in from all over India. Yesterday, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Hindustani Bhau, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Asim Riaz, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Gauahar Khan and others were seen at the late actor's residence. The autopsy was completed last night at Mumbai's Cooper hospital and according to reports there are "no external or internal injuries found". The viscera report is still on hold. Also Read - Alvida, Sidharth Shukla: The late actor's last journey from Cooper hospital to crematorium begins

For the unversed, the viscera report determines the cause of death under suspicious circumstances when autopsies are unconvincing. Sidharth Shukla's close friend, Shehnaaz Gill was left in a deep shock when she got the news of his demise. Her father Santokh Singh said that she is not fine and her brother Shehbaz has rushed to Mumbai to be with her. Sidharth's family issued a statement through his PR team requesting the media to draw a line and give his family and loved ones space and let them grieve. "We are all in pain. We are as shocked as you are. And all of us knew Sidharth was a private person, so please respect his privacy, his family's privacy. And please pray for his soul to rest in peace," it said.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's Bigg Boss 13 contestant Abu Malik has made a shocking revelation that Shehnaaz persuaded him to ask Sidharth to marry her. He said that Sidharth loved Shehnaaz so much that he used to tell him that his day would be ruined if she wasn't in a good mood. It is sad that we will never see #SidNaaz again.