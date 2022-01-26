Sidharth Shukla's family released a statement asking to take permission before releasing any of the unreleased projects or before using the late actor's name for their projects. It seems the statement is due to Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian wanting to release a song against the family's wishes, reports ETimes. You read that right. The report states that Sidharth Shukla had shot for a song a couple of years ago just after Bigg boss 13. However, the song was incomplete, as claimed by Vishal Kotian in his earlier interview. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shehnaaz Gill to grace the finale of Salman Khan's show; pay special tribute to late Sidharth Shukla

A source informed the portal stating the reason the song was incomplete was because the Bigg boss 13 winner wasn't happy with it. It seems Sidharth never wanted it to come out. And now, even the family doesn't want the song to be released as it was Sidharth's wish. The report said that neither Vishal nor the label approached the family and sought permission to release the song. "The family really doesn't want the song to be out respecting Sidharth's wishes but the makers and Vishal don't seem to care," the source told the portal.

Talking about the statement, it said, "We, as a family, come with a request, which we hope everyone will respect. Sidharth has moved on and no longer can he make decisions for himself, but he's still an integral part of our lives and our memories and we are there to protect his wishes. We request everyone who wants to use Sidharth's name and/or face in any project, please reach out to us. Please take a moment to ask us. We knew Sidharth's choices, we knew what he would have wanted and our decisions for him would be keeping all this in mind. And if there are projects that he wasn't happy with, we are sure he wouldn't want them released. Anything that did not release when he was with us, did not have his consent or intent for release. So please let's keep his wishes in mind and let's remember him with love, with respect, with fond memories, the ones he left us with…. From, The Shukla Family." (sic). Check it out below:

Sidharth Shukla passed away on 2nd September after suffering a heart attack. His sudden demise shook everyone. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill is said to pay a tribute to Sidharth on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15.