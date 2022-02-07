Sidharth Shukla left us for the heavens above in September 2021. But his fandom is as strong as ever. The manner in which people connected with Sidharth Shukla is something stars only aspire to achieve. His fans have decided to keep their connect with the Shukla family. Sidharth Shukla fans came out in full strength to support Shehnaaz Gill when she went on Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale to give a performance. Her Tu Yaheen Hai left people super emotional. Tomorrow, it is the birthday of Sidharth Shukla's mother, Rita Shukla. Fans will remember how he had asked Salman Khan to wish her when he was on the show. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill, Mouni Roy and 7 more TV celebs who ruled INSTAGRAM with their latest posts: Weekly Recap

Some pictures of her birthday with the Brahmakumaris is going viral. As we know, she is a member of the spiritual organisation. Even Shehnaaz Gill spent time with them on her birthday. Fans are trending #RitaMaa on social media. Take a look...

#RitaMaa strongest woman #SidharthShukIa bilkul inhi per gye thee itanae strong ND inspiration or knowledgeable ?? — Atul Sharma (@sha53989685) February 7, 2022

Many many happy returns of the day strong lady. ❤️#RitaMaa pic.twitter.com/Lfc0X4U3vP — Lady Justice (@Anita62879855) February 7, 2022

Dard chupa kar muskurana

Aur kisi se nahi

Maa se Shikho …… isliya Maa jaise koi nahi ??#RitaMaa #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/eqMjpEDOSE — ✨????✨??? (@crazy_anju) February 7, 2022

Bahut rona aarahi Hai yaar.. Kal Rita maa ka birthday hai na.. First birthday with out our Sid it hurt's.. Missing u Sid??.. God bless our Rita maa... #RitaMaa#SidharthShukla #SidHearts — Sidheart...Cricket Is My Religion?MSD???♥️ (@Leela85723004) February 7, 2022

“The greatest wounds, we hide inside ourselves where they never show.” ?? One of the most simple but elegant Mom! One who gave birth to a gem to our own @sidharth_shukla ??#SidharthShukla#SidHearts pic.twitter.com/oOELYrvssX — ?????? (@Priyasn7) February 7, 2022

Its so Beautiful & Emotional ❤️? #RitaMaa , am sure Sid started celebrating your birthday with Angels and this trend is its Reflection ? My Siddy baby is proving again & again that he is Mama's boy?❤️#SidharthShukla#SidharthShuklaLivesOn — Sanju (@Sid_Legacy) February 7, 2022

What a beautiful timing of this clip, like we have been made a part of her birthday ♥️? her voice ✨?

Sid u do love us more ♾

Heartfelt prayers for Rita maa always that she keeps finding the strength n comfort to get on ?? in good health & happiness!#SidharthShukla #SidHearts pic.twitter.com/1w5ItnmQuF — ֆʊɮɦǟ? (@sulachi11) February 7, 2022

We can see that fans are emotional. There was a huge trend on Sidharth Shukla's birthday too. The Balika Vadhu left us too early. He will be remembered as a Bigg Boss GOAT but this fan love is something else altogether. We hope this pure and undiluted love stays on forever.