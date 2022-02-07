Sidharth Shukla left us for the heavens above in September 2021. But his fandom is as strong as ever. The manner in which people connected with Sidharth Shukla is something stars only aspire to achieve. His fans have decided to keep their connect with the Shukla family. Sidharth Shukla fans came out in full strength to support Shehnaaz Gill when she went on Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale to give a performance. Her Tu Yaheen Hai left people super emotional. Tomorrow, it is the birthday of Sidharth Shukla's mother, Rita Shukla. Fans will remember how he had asked Salman Khan to wish her when he was on the show. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill, Mouni Roy and 7 more TV celebs who ruled INSTAGRAM with their latest posts: Weekly Recap
Some pictures of her birthday with the Brahmakumaris is going viral. As we know, she is a member of the spiritual organisation. Even Shehnaaz Gill spent time with them on her birthday. Fans are trending #RitaMaa on social media. Take a look...
We can see that fans are emotional. There was a huge trend on Sidharth Shukla's birthday too. The Balika Vadhu left us too early. He will be remembered as a Bigg Boss GOAT but this fan love is something else altogether. We hope this pure and undiluted love stays on forever.
