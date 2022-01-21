Sidharth Shukla's fans turn emotional as they celebrate 14 years of the Bigg Boss 13 winner's stint on ITV – view tweets

Sidharth Shukla's fans are celebrating his 14 years in the Indian Television industry. The actor has given his fans loads of amazing content, be it Bigg Boss 13, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Dil Se Dil Tak, Balika Vadhu 2, Broken But Beautiful 3 and more.