Sidharth Shukla left for the heavenly abode in September 2021. Sidharth's untimely demise was a major shock for the whole country and his fans across the globe. The Dil Se Dil Tk actor passed away after suffering from a heart attack. He was just 40. Sidharth's fans are celebrating his 14 years on Indian television. SidHearts, as they are known, have turned emotional are yet happy to celebrate his journey in the industry. They have been sharing pictures of the late actor or his quotes and thoughts remembering him and his contribution to the entertainment world. '14 Years of Sidharth in ITV' is trending on Twitter as you read this. Let's check out some of the tweets here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill unleashes her spiritual side as she visits Brahmakumaris – view pics
Sidharth Shukla worked in both films and television. He was also a successful model in his early bird days. He made his debut with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and went on to feature in shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi, love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak to name a few. He had been a part of reality TV shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Fear Factor: Khatron Ka Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth won the trophies for KKK and BB13. His fame catapulted into stardom after his stint in Bigg Boss 13 and emerged as the winner. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill's spoof video with Yashraj Mukhate viral, TMKOC's Shailesh Lodha trolled for The Kapil Sharma Show visit and more
Sidharth has also been a part of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The actor' last stint of acting was Broken But Beautiful 3. It was a major success when it was released in 2021. Also Read - Fans celebrate Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill's birthday 7 days earlier; trend 'Happy B'Day Naaz' on Twitter
Sidharth's fans had also celebrated his birth anniversary in December. Sidharth's family had released a statement thanking the fans. "Sidharth's birthday would have been a much more difficult day for us, but seeing all the love sent his way de it easier and beautiful. We feel blessed that Sidharth is still being showered with unconditional love and continues to live in all our hearts forever. A heartfelt Thank You from us to each and everyone of you! We are grateful for all the love you have shown to our family, including our father. Please keep Sidharth and our family in your thoughts and prayers always. - Shukla Family," the statement had read.
