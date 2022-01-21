Sidharth Shukla left for the heavenly abode in September 2021. Sidharth's untimely demise was a major shock for the whole country and his fans across the globe. The Dil Se Dil Tk actor passed away after suffering from a heart attack. He was just 40. Sidharth's fans are celebrating his 14 years on Indian television. SidHearts, as they are known, have turned emotional are yet happy to celebrate his journey in the industry. They have been sharing pictures of the late actor or his quotes and thoughts remembering him and his contribution to the entertainment world. '14 Years of Sidharth in ITV' is trending on Twitter as you read this. Let's check out some of the tweets here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill unleashes her spiritual side as she visits Brahmakumaris – view pics

I'm not your fan from starting but I'm your fan till the end for sure ❤.

Love the way you're and loving you is a bliss ✨

Your forever fan ?

Missing you everyday @sidharth_shukla ❤#SidharthShukla #14YearsOfSidharthInITV pic.twitter.com/9LgWB5u5CT — Anukriti (@anu_anukriti14) January 21, 2022

Despite the challenges which you may have faced, you found out a way to climb the ladder of success and,

You have successfully achieved the best within a short span of time.

We #SidHearts are so proud of you ? #SidharthShukla#SidharthShuklaLivesOn#14YearsOfSidharthInITV pic.twitter.com/JWSCQkz7VK — Abhijit NaiR (@AN___EnigMa) January 21, 2022

He believed in hard work and sincerity and his never give up determination to excel at everything he did is what makes @sidharth_shukla such a loved actor. He gave his 100% and more to every character he played & show he hosted!#14YearsOfSidharthInITV#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/5fj9HlLCHy — ֆʊɮɦǟ? (@sulachi11) January 21, 2022

The great use of life is to spend it for something that will outlast it

#14YearsOfSidharthInITV pic.twitter.com/zjOjLkXh1X — Shivandi ʚïɞ ❤ (@shivandi) January 21, 2022

Agastya superseded everything, but ofcourse…Like you, I am all Agastya biased The shades of the man you portrayed let us go through series of emotions #14YearsOfSidharthInITV pic.twitter.com/BW7XyBnys8 — Noor_SN l Kya maloom ?‍♀️ (@Nelumba_sn) January 21, 2022

His career journey was not bed of roses, but you marched with your passion & determination and became who you are now by being you. Keep flying high in your new world baby.#14YearsOfSidharthInITV #SidharthShukla #SidHearts — Sanju (@Sid_Legacy) January 21, 2022

You are my favorite..my favorite feeling..my favorite pair of eyes to look into ..you're my favorite everything..

#SidharthShukla @sidharth_shukla#14YearsOfSidharthInITV pic.twitter.com/Cby7eIUBBX — Ruby Sidheart (@sidheart_only) January 21, 2022

The power of a person’s life is the stories they leave behind. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#14YearsOfSidharthInITV pic.twitter.com/Yp5BhIF8Cf — Shivandi ʚïɞ ❤ (@shivandi) January 21, 2022

Sid ne bhukh hartaal kardi thi.

Kyuki usko bina TV ka makeup room diya tha shoot pe.

He wants to see WWF ??.

Mera cutieepie#14YearsOfSidharthInITV — Seema (@SidsHeartsss) January 21, 2022

“Punjabi toh mai bhi hoon”, not something you played on ITV but definitely caught eyes of many…Heart was full of daingad #14YearsOfSidharthInITV pic.twitter.com/UnJgpkTbF8 — Noor_SN l Kya maloom ?‍♀️ (@Nelumba_sn) January 21, 2022

Thank u so much @aasthachaudhary ma'am for sharing so many lovely memories of our heartthrob @sidharth_shukla?? We gonna cherish him forever! Fam, you may plz watch on YouTube channel of @YoutuberMrJoy:- https://t.co/DbWA0Suh76#14YearsOfSidharthInITV #SidharthShukla — SidharthShukla Dubai FC™? (@DubaiSidhearts) January 21, 2022

You are always an inspiration for millions of people. Thank you for coming in our life and teaching us important lessons.#14YearsOfSidharthInITV#SidharthShukla #SidHearts @sidharth_shukla — Ankita (@Ankita_Sidharth) January 21, 2022

Not just 14 years but a legacy for an eternity #14YearsOfSidharthInITV pic.twitter.com/qw23ZwgXoH — Shivandi ʚïɞ ❤ (@shivandi) January 21, 2022

Tu mere din mein raaton mein

Khamoshi mein baaton mein

Baadal ke haathon mein

Bhejoon tujhko ye payaam

Teri yaad humsafar subah o shaam..?❤️❤️#14YearsOfSidharthInITV@sidharth_shukla #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/FGjun1aJFA — Lipi08 SidHeart (@CouragEnHopE) January 21, 2022

Joy asked astha mam about their last talk.

She got emotional and told plz kuch aur baat karle.

She is his costar,frnd and the pain in her eyes of loosing him is ?.

Hw rita maa is dealing with it.

God plzz plzz give them strength.#14YearsOfSidharthInITV — Seema (@SidsHeartsss) January 21, 2022

Sidharth Shukla worked in both films and television. He was also a successful model in his early bird days. He made his debut with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and went on to feature in shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi, love U Zindagi, , Dil Se Dil Tak to name a few. He had been a part of reality TV shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Fear Factor: Khatron Ka Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth won the trophies for KKK and BB13. His fame catapulted into stardom after his stint in Bigg Boss 13 and emerged as the winner.

Sidharth has also been a part of and starrer . The actor' last stint of acting was Broken But Beautiful 3. It was a major success when it was released in 2021.

Sidharth's fans had also celebrated his birth anniversary in December. Sidharth's family had released a statement thanking the fans. "Sidharth's birthday would have been a much more difficult day for us, but seeing all the love sent his way de it easier and beautiful. We feel blessed that Sidharth is still being showered with unconditional love and continues to live in all our hearts forever. A heartfelt Thank You from us to each and everyone of you! We are grateful for all the love you have shown to our family, including our father. Please keep Sidharth and our family in your thoughts and prayers always. - Shukla Family," the statement had read.