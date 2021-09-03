Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise has left everyone numb. The actor who appeared to be fit and fine passed away after suffering a massive heart attack. It was yesterday that he was taken to Cooper Hospital in morning where he was declared dead on arrival, as per reports. Soon, the stories about his fitness and lifestyle started floating on social media. Now, it is his fitness trainer Sonu Chaurasia who has opened up about Sidharth's fitness regime. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti mourns Sidharth Shukla’s demise; asks 'Why God calls the good ones early'

He has squashed all the reports of Sidharth Shukla overexerting himself and stated that fitness was his way of life. The trainer also mentioned that Sidharth Shukla was against crash diet and rather followed a very healthy lifestyle. He was fond of home cooked food. Sidharth Shukla used to balance his workout sessions by doing weight training in the morning and cardio in the evening, said the trainer.

Talking about overexertion, Sonu quoted to Times of India, "Overexertion happens to only those who are irregular in their fitness training, for Sidharth it was his way of life and was totally involved in it. Unlike those who often followed trends when it comes to diet he was against any kind of crash diet and loved home-cooked food especially prepared by his mother."

Sonu Chaurasia stated that he met Sidharth Shukla last on August 24 and left for Bhopal. He also mentioned about Sidharth's ankle injury for which he was taking medicines for some time. "This was about two months ago and he took a break of 15 days as the doctors told him not to exert his feet. And that time he did tell me that his stomach had begun bloating because of the steroids and had to do something about it," the trainer said.