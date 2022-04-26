Sidharth Shukla took from his mother. His kindness, generosity, his humility came from his mother, Rita Maa. The late Dil Se Dil Tak actor may not be between us, but his kindness and humility will forever stay with his fans. And his mother who taught him all these things continues to do so. SidHearts fans often shower Rita Maa (they fondly address her thus) with love and respect. And she is being hailed as 'Iron lady' yet again. It so happened that Sidharth's mom's pictures from the Brahma Kumaris summer camp are going viral on social media. Also Read - Vivek Oberoi joins Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force along with Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty; netizens say' EXCITED to see you back'

The late actor's mother spent time with the kids who had come to the Brahma Kumaris summer camp. She was seen interacting with them and blessing the children who came to greet her. Sidharth's fans have praised her for her strength. Check out the pictures below:

One of the netizens tweeted out saying, "I always pray for #RitaMaa becz she lost everything but she get back herself strongly and smiling it's good to see her like this sidharth must be smiling and feeling so proud of her mom God give them hapiness and peaceful life #SidharthShukla just be with them," another on shared Rita Maa's pic and said, "A strong woman knows she has strength enough for the journey…. But a woman of strength knows it is in the journey where she will become strong."

When Rita Maa lost her husband, she doubled her energy into her family and focused on Sidharth as he was still finding himself and now her journey is about the kids of the next generation, keeping herself busy but the last 7 months have left their mark #RitaMaa #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/z1gUGCbsjx — sal (@navion1990) April 25, 2022

The most strongest and kind hearted mother ??

The way she still believes in god and spreading only pyaar everywhere ?#SidharthShukla#RitaMaa pic.twitter.com/ZsynB6ReHz — ??????? ? (@Shriram_13) April 25, 2022

A strong woman knows she has strength enough for the journey….

But a woman of strength knows it is in the journey where she will become strong ❤️#RitaMaa#SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/ZpDCO3enyC — Manjit Rani ?Sidnaaz? (@ManjitRani28) April 25, 2022

I always pray for #RitaMaa becz she lost everything but she get back herself strongly and smiling ❤️it's good to see her like this❤️sidharth must be smiling and feeling so proud of her mom❤️

God give them hapiness and peaceful life ?? #SidharthShukla just be with them ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bSwtdavQmG — SHANU✨?SidNaaz?✨SID❤️ (@sidnaaz_sid) April 25, 2022

MAA!!

3 alphabets, that's it... Most powerful word..

Heaven lies at the feet of MAA.

God couldn't be everywhere, so he created MAA.

A man who worships, loves n respects his MAA like #SidharthShukla can never do wrong to another woman.#RitaMaa is a symbol of a perfect MAA.❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/FuLb6XLGRM — ONLY ONE (@SheilaSandhu) April 26, 2022

The strongest person, the world most beautiful person. Maa ?✨ Sidharth yaheen hai apni Maa ke pass hi?#RitaMaa #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/8sML5xBJvr — Sidharth A. Shukla ?? FC (@TeamPakSid) April 25, 2022

“Only a mother can show the act of infinite optimism.”…none can imagine how much you would be missing ur jigar ka tukda, the purest angel, but still u helping these lill kids & inspiring millions! Maa tujhe pranaam…!???#Respect #RitaMaa #SidharthShukla#SidharthShuklaLivesOn pic.twitter.com/VoTRdnEFNx — SidharthShukla Dubai FC™? (@DubaiSidhearts) April 26, 2022

The most strongest and the kind hearted mother and the lady. The way she is dealing with all the things is hats off.. #RitaMaa #SidharthShukIa #SidharthShukla #SidNaaz since:2022-04-24_16:57:49_UTC pic.twitter.com/vN2p2YrvhQ — Nisha (@NishaWa47686329) April 26, 2022

Sidharth Shukla's dear friend and actress Shehnaaz Gill have also been introduced to the Brahma Kumaris spiritual centre. Shehnaaz had spent time with the people at the camp during her birthday.