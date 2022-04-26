Sidharth Shukla's mom spends time with kids at Brahma Kumaris summer camp; SidHearts call her 'Iron Lady' – read tweets

Sidharth Shukla's mother Rita Maa is winning hearts. The late actor's mother recently visited the Brahma Kumaris summer camp and spent time with the kids. Pictures of Rita Maa are going viral and SidHearts hailed her as 'Iron lady'.