Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise left us heartbroken. The Bigg Boss 13 winner's smile will always remain in hearts. This is sad but true. The actor who had a successful but rollercoaster career passed away due to a heart attack. It seems he died in his sleep. When he was brought to the Cooper Hospital, the doctors declared him dead on arrival. His postmortem was going on for a long time yesterday and his mortal remains were in the Cooper hospital. Now, it is being reported that his mortal remains will be taken from the Cooper hospital to his home at 11 am today (September 3). His last rites will be performed at Oshiwara crematorium.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Gauahar Khan, Rashami Desai, Rahul Vaidya, Kapil Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Kundrra, Asim Riaz, Vindu Dara Singh and others expressed their sorrow and grief. Many TV and Bollywood celebrities visited his house. His demise has shattered Shehnaaz Gill. Rahul Mahajan and Aly Goni have shared how Shehnaaz Gill is dealing with this loss. Rahul Mahajan in an interaction with the media revealed that Shehnaaz Gill had gone pale. He said, "She had gone completely pale as if a storm had just passed by and washed away everything." Aly Goni also wrote a heart-breaking tweet about Shehnaaz. He wrote, "Chehra jo hamesha haste hue dekha.. khush dekha… lekin aaj jaisa dekha bass dil toot gayaBroken heart stay strong sana.. #numb #heartbroken."

Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh revealed what Shehnaaz had told him. Santokh Singh said, "Shehnaaz ka ro rokar bura haal hai. Usne mujhse kaha 'papa, usne mere haathon mein dum toda hai. Mere haathon mein woh is duniya ko chhodkar gaya. Ab main kya karungi kaise jeeyungi?" It is just hard to believe that we will never see #SidNaaz together. We miss you, Sidharth Shukla.