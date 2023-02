Sidharth Shukla is one name that no one will ever forget. The Balika Vadhu star managed to win over everyone over the years. His most successful stint was his entry into Bigg Boss 13 house. The season would be known as 'Sidharth Shukla season' as he even lifted the trophy. Sadly, a year after his glorious win, the actor left for his heavenly adobe. His demise came as a major shocker to all as nobody expected him to leave so soon. Even today, his fans remember him and cherish his memories. His mother Rita Maa receives all the love and affection from his fans. Today, she is trending on Twitter because of a viral video. Also Read - Bigg Boss: Fans remember late Sidharth Shukla as they celebrate '3Y of Historic Winner'; say, 'Champion ek hi hai or ek hi rahega' [VIEW TWEETS]

On Mahashivratri, a video of Rita Maa has gone viral on social media. In the video, she is thanking all the fans for the love she is receiving and she credits all of it to her late son. She points at the sky while taking star Sidharth Shukla's name and that has left fans emotional. They are calling it 'sukoon' as she is talking about Sidharth Shukla with a smile on her face.

Check out Rita Maa's video below:

Wanna know what is sukoon ??? - Hearing his name from her is something I would call sukoon .#RitaMaa #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/NK5G2IYObi — Diksha.Sidnaaz_CG (@sidnaaz_cg) February 18, 2023

Ek khushi toh hai but it pains to see any mother pointing upwards to refer his son. It pains like hell?

Hats off to #RitaMaa who spoke this with smile on her face & peace in her voice.

Aur kya kya seekhein tumse Maa❤

Positivity Personified#SidharthShukla#SidharthShuklaLivesOn pic.twitter.com/f2fr8ysxbF — Nilima (Stanning Them) (@Nilimakant) February 18, 2023

Rita Maa's video seems to be from an event held by Brahma Kumaris. She has been a follower for a long time and even Shehnaaz Gill has become one. Love and only love to Rita Maa.