Sidharth Shukla's sudden death leaves ex-girlfriend Shefali Jariwala in a shock

The Indian showbiz industry woke up to the shocking news of Sidharth Shukla's death on Thursday. The Bigg Boss 13 winner was best known for his role in the long-running TV serial . He died in Mumbai after a massive heart attack. Colleagues and friends have been expressing their grief on Twitter. The news has also left his ex-girlfriend Shefali Jariwala in a shock.

Shefali told Zoom that she is unable to come to terms that Sidharth is no more. "I am in shock at the moment. I don't know what to say at this time. I can't believe this news," she said. Expressing her grief on his sudden death, Shefali shared a picture of Sidharth on her Instagram story and wrote, "RIP mere dost."

It was being said that Sidharth and Shefali were in a serious relationship around a decade ago. She is happily married to since 2014. Their equation came under the radar when they participated in Bigg Boss 13. Opening about her renewed friendship with Sidharth, Shefali had said that even after they stopped dating, they remained cordial.

"“See, initially we bonded and then we had a bad fight. After he came back from the secret room, our equation got better. Both of us are very logical people. Also, we have similar interests, we would talk about travel, space, bullet trains and what not. Even after we stopped dating, we were always cordial whenever we bumped into each other,” she had told Bollywood Life in her earlier interview.

Sidharth was 40 years old and is survived by his mother and two sisters. A Cooper Hospital spokesperson said here that the actor was "brought dead" in the morning.

He was known for being fit and had even won the reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He also hosted and India's Got Talent.