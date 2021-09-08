Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 due to a heart attack. He was rushed to the Cooper hospital wherein he was declared brought dead. His postmortem had been going on since a lot and his body was handed over to the family on September 3. The Balika Vadhu actor's last rites were done at the Oshiwara crematorium. His demise came as a shock for so many people. Especially his family and friends from the industry. His Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants were shocked to the core. Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwali, Dalljeit Kaur, Hindustani Bhau, and others were present at his funeral. Shehnaaz Gill's condition cannot even be imagined. Just like Shehnaaz Gill, even Asim Riaz had a special relationship with Sidharth. Also Read - Asim Riaz releases new rap song Built In Pain; Sidharth Shukla fans pour love, say SidSim forever

They were friends earlier but later turned into enemies. Their fights made #SidSim fans cry but by the end of the show, everything became normal. However, they were not speaking to one another. Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra were never friends in the Bigg Boss house. In fact they fought the most. They never became friends till the end. But Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has changed everything. Yes, Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra seem to have realised that life is unpredictable and it isn't good to keep hatred for someone. They have now become friends and followed each other on Instagram. We also saw that Paras Chhabra even shared Asim's new song on his Instagram stories wishing him luck and even addressed him as 'brother' in the story.

Well, this is really a good thing and we hope they stay friends forever now. Sidharth Shukla would really be happy to see his friends together. Bigg Boss 13 surely was the best season with the best people participating in the show.

We miss you, Sidharth Shukla!