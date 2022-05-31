Sidhu Moose Wala no more: Bigg Boss 15's Afsana Khan in deep grief; says, 'Yaa Rabba Sada Praa Vapas Dede'

Sidhu Moose Wala no more: Bigg Boss 15's Afsana Khan in deep grief and shock after the demise of the Jatt Da Muqabla singer. They did a song together Jatta Shareaam Tu Dhakka