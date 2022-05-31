The shocking demise of Sidhu Moose Wala on Sunday has sent shockwaves across the nation. He was shot dead at Mansa District of Punjab. The singer is known for his songs like Jatt Da Muqabla and others. Sidhu Moose Wala whose actual name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu was shot dead when he was driving in Mansa. Thirty rounds were fired at him which left him critical as he was rushed to Mansa Government Hospital. He passed away in minutes. Everyone has taken to social media to condone the death of the talented 28 year old singer. Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani and others expressed shock on various platforms. Also Read - After Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Kartik Aaryan to take over Akshay Kumar's Housefull franchise, claims Kamaal R Khan

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan was very close to Sidhu Moose Wala. He was one of the special guests at her wedding. She has posted a number of pictures with him. We can see that she is distraught. The whole Punjabi singers fraternity has come out in his support. She wrote emotionally that God please return me my brother! Also Read - BTS: Jungkook deletes ALL his posts from Instagram; heartbroken ARMY wonder if everything is fine with the Golden Maknae [Read Tweets]

Also Read - Aamna Sharif reveals playing Komolika on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 affected her mental health

This is indeed very heart-breaking. Viral Bhayani has shared a video of Sidhu Moose Wala from the wedding of Afsana Khan. Noted rapper Drake has also mourned the demise of Sidhu Moose Wala. It seems the killing was done by a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang on the behest of a gang lord named Goldy Brar in Canada.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sidhu Moose Wala had a good music career in Canada where he located to after finishing his engineering. His idol was Tupac Shakur. Fans are stunned by the similarity in their deaths. The AAP Government in Punjab has come under heavy criticism. Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann have promised strictest action against the murderers. Sidhu Moose Wala at 29 had built a formidable legacy. Our condolences with his near and dear ones!