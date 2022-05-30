Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead: Karan Kundrra reacts strongly, 'This is not Afghanistan where you can openly have guns'

Punjab sensation Sidhu Moosewala has shot dead in Punjab two days ago and the entire nation is shell shocked by this incident. The entire celebs access the globe right from Ranveer Singh, Drake, and Lilly Singh, and more strongly mourning the legendary singer's death. While TV actors like Shehnaaz Gill and Karan Kundrra too are strongly reacting to Sidhu being shot dead on the open roads of Punjab. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Here's what is common between Aamir Khan's latest film and his earlier releases

who was spotted in the town strongly condemned the killing of the Punjab sensation and even said that this is not Afghanistan where people are roaming with guns openly and it's a serious matter. He even added how painful it will be for their family to accept this death while concluding the interaction he sadly said that Punjab isn't the same as what it used to be. Karan Kundrra's these words left his fans even more impressed by his thoughts and lauded him for being so articulate and genuine. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar fans troll writers, compare Meera Sood's character to all Naagins combined [Read Hilarious Tweets]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Indeed this killing of Sidhu Moose Wala has given goosebumps to many and left wondering if the city is safe. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anek, Top Gun box office: Kartik Aaryan DESTROYS Ayushmann Khurrana; Tom Cruise's movie breaks records globally

While Punjab Chief Minister and former comedian Bhagwant Mann declared to set up a judicial common to find out the killer behind Sidhu's death. In his tweet of CMO Punjab, the statement reads, " CM Bhagwant Mann announces to set up Judicial commission under the sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court to probe the killing of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala. CM says perpetrators of the heinous crime will be behind the bars soon."

As per the latest reports, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a close aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed the responsibility for the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala. We wonder what actor will be taken after these reports in the media against the culprit.