It has been more than a month to Sidharth Shukla's demise and we are still unable to believe that he is no more with us. Fans are still depressed about that sad incident that took place. This news broke Shehnaaz Gill and she is still not able to come to terms with the fact that Sidharth is not going to be with us. Now, after almost a month finally stepped out of her house to fulfill her prior work commitments. She has resumed her work for her film, Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh. It was earlier reported by Bombay Times that Shehnaaz will return to work on October 7 and as per reports on social media, Shehnaaz left for her film's shoot and travelled to an international location. With this news doing rounds, fans have shown their support for Shehnaaz and have encouraged her to do her work.

Honsla Rakh Shehnaaz Gill is trending on Twitter and people are happy to see her working. They have assured her that they are always standing like a pillar with her. Take a look at the tweets here.

I seriously didnt expected Her in that Reel ... Hyeee attack pd gya meri jaan ko dekh ke ( in a positive way wala attack) #ShehnaazGiIl 8 oct happiest day ❤#HonslaRakhWithShehnaaz #HonslaRakhShehnaaz #HonslaRakh pic.twitter.com/OT6norHz0x — Sidnaaz ( forever ) (@istanshehnaaz) October 8, 2021

“People who laugh the most, cry the hardest. The people who smile the brightest, feel the deepest pain. The people who are quiet have biggest heart” No matter how hard is #ShehnaazGill will shine brightest. Patience, tolerance & hard work is her mantra.

Take a bow, lovely 1 .Because you’re tired& still you’re doing it. You’re feeling empty & still you’re giving it ur best. You’re unsure of alot & still you’re being it. You got hit hard &still you’re healing it. Ur Eyes dried & still you’re dreaming it. HONSLA RAKH SHEHNAAZ pic.twitter.com/u09aV9h89Z — Shehnaaz_khushi✨? HBD twinkle ❤️? (@Kushi01282750) October 7, 2021

Her talent & hardwork speaks volumes. You can actually see the growth in her work, not just acting but everything she steps into be it her transformation, her language & communication skills, modelling, her singing or dancing skills... SHE'S IN IT TO EXCEL!

The fact that #SidharthShukla and HONSLA RAKH SHEHNAAZ are trending together.

How can you not see he's always standing next to her, kuch na kuch karke. Always together.#SidNaaz — Rtweets • ?? (@magicaldiarie) October 7, 2021

The trend list belongs to these two only...?? Sher aur uski sherni❤️#SidharthShukla #SidNaaz

HONSLA RAKH SHEHNAAZ Shayaad hume tujhe dekh k Honsla milein! ? The way you have handled such tough situations in life till now and have come on top of it, with that sweet smile intact, is so damn commendable. I adore you bub. Sending you the tightest hug ?❤️ — Esha (@EshaDhavalikar) October 7, 2021

You were always a strong girl with a heart of gold and you are here to rise and shine forever all your fans are always with you @ishehnaaz_gill

She’s proof that you can walk through hell and still be an angel.

She is The Shehnaaz Gill

I believe in my girl still she is silent but she is lioness and will come back strongly to ruling again her platform??

The fame n name she has today didn’t come easy to her, She struggled and worked really hard to achieve her dreams???

Shehnaaz team should issue an official statement about her health.. People are worried about her and media and youtubers are playing the most important part to mislead us.. So please issue some statement about her health @KaushalJoshi15 @ShehbazBadesha

The producer of Honsla Rakh, Diljit Thind has spoken about Shehnaaz is returning. He told Bombay Times that he was constantly in touch with Shehnaaz's team and they regularly updated them about her. "She is a thorough professional and I am glad that she has agreed to shoot the promotional song with us. We will be shooting either in the UK or India depending on her visa," he added.