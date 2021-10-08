It has been more than a month to Sidharth Shukla's demise and we are still unable to believe that he is no more with us. Fans are still depressed about that sad incident that took place. This news broke Shehnaaz Gill and she is still not able to come to terms with the fact that Sidharth is not going to be with us. Now, after almost a month finally stepped out of her house to fulfill her prior work commitments. She has resumed her work for her film, Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh. It was earlier reported by Bombay Times that Shehnaaz will return to work on October 7 and as per reports on social media, Shehnaaz left for her film's shoot and travelled to an international location. With this news doing rounds, fans have shown their support for Shehnaaz and have encouraged her to do her work. Also Read - Weeks after Sidharth Shukla's demise, video of Shehnaaz Gill talking about life after death and reincarnation goes viral – watch
Honsla Rakh Shehnaaz Gill is trending on Twitter and people are happy to see her working. They have assured her that they are always standing like a pillar with her. Take a look at the tweets here. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal grooves to BTS' Butter; Erica Fernandes rumoured to quit Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and more
The producer of Honsla Rakh, Diljit Thind has spoken about Shehnaaz is returning. He told Bombay Times that he was constantly in touch with Shehnaaz’s team and they regularly updated them about her. "She is a thorough professional and I am glad that she has agreed to shoot the promotional song with us. We will be shooting either in the UK or India depending on her visa," he added. Also Read - Still shattered post Sidharth Shukla’s demise, here’s when Shehnaaz Gill will return to social media [Exclusive]
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.