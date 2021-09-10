One of the most talented, popular and successful TV stars, Sidharth Shukla left for heavenly abode on September 2. He left a void that can never be filled. His fans, family and friends from the fraternity have all been in shock and devastated ever since. For everyone, life will go on as usual. However, the one person for whom there is no coping is his lady love Shehnaaz Gill. The actress was truly, deeply, madly in love with Sidharth and she has been in a state of shock ever since this pall of gloom descended over her. There have been reports of how the two were planning to get married in December this year and that they have all the nitty-gritties in place and already started preparing for their big day. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Munmun Dutta dating Raj Anadkat; Gaurav Khanna's wife reacts to his chemistry with Anupamaa; Kishwer Merchantt-Suyyash Rai obsesses over Nirvair and more

We also got to know from sources how Shehnaaz Gill cried, fainted at Sidharth's last rites. She hasn't been able to sleep well or eat properly and she has been barely speaking to anyone. It was truly a love that has remained unrequited. Sidharth and Shehnaaz have openly spoken about their attachment to each other inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and even after that. They have been vocal about their bond. But while they never confirmed being in love, the truth has finally come out with the actor's demise. Their love story is nothing less than tragic, what romantic novels are made of, or what movies are made of. And that brings us to our question that we want all SidNaaz fans to answer. Do you think there should be film or series made on Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's tragic love story? Vote below and let us know your thoughts.

<div class="apester-media" data-media-id="613a7c38a47e8d00259155e0" height="432"></div> <script async src="https://static.apester.com/js/sdk/latest/apester-sdk.js"></script> <p>

Do you think there should be film or series made on Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's tragic love story? Yes, it will be a tribute to SidNaaz No, we've already seen and known all about their love story Meanwhile, while Shehnaaz Gill finds a way to live with this loss, SidNaaz fans have been sending lot of love, prayers and strength her way. Fans are waiting for the actress to bounce back stronger. Sidharth is gone, but the love that he earned while he was alive, will play the wings beneath Shehnaaz' wings for times to come.