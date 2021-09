SidNaaz: This throwback video of Shehnaaz Gill singing 'Kisi aur ke na honge Waada Hai' reminds us of her beautiful bond with late Sidharth Shukla – watch video

The untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla has left fans shocked and shattered. Apart from fans we saw several celebs expressing their grief on social media. The late actor's close friend Shehnaaz Gill was completely shattered and broken. Many celebs, who visited Sidharth's residence, said that Shehnaaz is in a bad condition. There were even reports that she has not been eating enough and become weak. While she is still coping up after the demise of his best friend, a throwback video of the Punjabi actress crooning Wada Hai is going viral on social media, which will leave all #SidNaaz fans teary-eyed. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha gets Sidharth Shukla's face tattooed on his arm; says, 'Your memories will be as real as you'

Her voice & this song made me very emotional ....??? " Tere ager na hosaka, to aur kisi ke nahin honge....wadda hai " ??????#SidNaaz #SidNaazForever pic.twitter.com/tLG149L6Ng — Bikash SidNaaz Forever (@Bikuengr) September 18, 2021

More than the immeasurable pain Sana would be going as her whole world is lost... She would be missing the most is his Smell, his Pampering , his Hugs & Kisses & As usual his Cute Teasing ... When both lovebirds got the taste of love...Why God ... Just Why...????#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/hcd10MCWGz — Bikash SidNaaz Forever (@Bikuengr) September 19, 2021

Will be missing Kullu tadoying his Gadhi.....,

Will be missing their soft expressions...

Will be missing their heart melting smile ...

Will be missing them papped again....

Will be missing all those dreams , that we all believed in ... ???#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/cvJ08b8f7C — Bikash SidNaaz Forever (@Bikuengr) September 18, 2021

Sidharth's family issued their first statement on September 6 and thanked all his fans for their unconditional love. They even requested privacy as they need some time to mourn the sudden death. “Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth’s journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn’t end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve (sic).” Also Read - 15 days since Sidharth Shukla's demise: 15 things that happened after the actor left us suddenly and in shock