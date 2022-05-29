Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead today in Mansa district. He was just 28. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. According to reports, the Punjab Police withdrew security of 424 people including him just yesterday. Celebs are expressing their shock over his killing. Also Read - Alia Bhatt is all smiles as she preps for Hollywood debut Heart of Stone opposite Gal Gadot; soaks in the sun in de-glam avatar [View Pics]

Shehnaaz Gill wrote, “Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo?? #sidhumoosewala.” Jimmy Sheirgill tweetrd, “Shocking !! #sidhumoosewala.” wrote, “Satnam shri waheguru ? very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family ? #sidhumoosewala.” Munmum Dutta wrote, “What a tragic news !! Shocking .. #sidhumoosewala.” Have a look at the celeb reactions below: Also Read - Sidhu Moose Wala, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sidharth Shukla and other Indian celebrities who died young

Satnam shri waheguru ? very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family ? #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/hfMDxxxBRt — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) May 29, 2022

Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo?? #sidhumoosewala — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 29, 2022

Terrible news coming in from Punjab.. this is not right RIP #sidhumoosewala you legend.! Angry and sad ! — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) May 29, 2022

What a tragic news !! Shocking .. #sidhumoosewala — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) May 29, 2022

Waheguru Mehar Kare ????

Rest in peace #moosewala pic.twitter.com/zH8ivpnKTK — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) May 29, 2022

speechless ….. rip brother ?#sidhumoosewala — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) May 29, 2022

We mourn for his loss and send our condolences to his family members. Also Read - Sidhu Moose Wala of Jatt Da Muqabla fame shot dead in Punjab — read details