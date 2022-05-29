Singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead; Shehnaaz Gill, Kapil Sharma, Karan Kundrra and more celebs express shock [View Tweets]

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead today in Mansa district. He was just 28. Shehnaaz Gill, Kapil Sharma, Karan Kundrra and more celebs are expressing their shock over his demise.