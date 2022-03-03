Sirf Tum: Do you feel that Vivian Dsena - Eisha Singh's romantic show needs one more female lead to spice things up? Vote Now

One of the shows that is discussed immensely on social media is Sirf Tum. Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh's show is one of the big ones to come out on TV in recent times. Despite a good star cast and a compelling plot (it is supposed to be a TV version of Kabir Singh), the show's ratings are below 1.5. This has come as immense disappointment for all fans of Vivian Dsena. They feel the whole team needs to pull up its socks. Initially the pairing of Eisha Singh and him was liked but now fans feel that something might be missing. Also Read - Cezanne Khan aka the OG Anurag Basu of Kasautii Zindagii Kay to tie the knot at 44 - read deets

Sirf Tum was supposed to be a passionate love story. But fans are complaining that there is none of that between Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh. If this is not all, they have also noticed that the handsome hunk looks off in some of the scenes. This is a complaint from the wedding track. Fans have taken to social media to suggest methods in which the show could be made more interesting. And one of them is the introduction of a new female lead on the show. It is something that works on most occasions.

On the show, we are seeing that Suhani (Eisha Singh) is getting married to Ansh. She does not wish to go against the wishes of her family. Ranveer comes and warns her father that she is only his. Sirf Tum is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. Vivian Dsena's Shakti with the same production house was a huge hit.