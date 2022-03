Smart Jodi has a number of popular TV stars. One of them is Arjun Bijlani. While he is a top TV star now there was a phase in his life when he was not doing well financially. Neha Swami and he opened up on that phase in the upcoming episode of Smart Jodi. The couple had tied the knot in 2013. Arjun Bijlani's career was going through a dull phase. Almost in tears, he revealed that his wife Neha Swami was pregnant a year after they got married. He said that it was a tough time as he only had Rs 40-50K in his bank account. Arjun Bijlani said that raising a child was a huge responsibility. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash tells Karan Kundrra 'b*tches come and go bruh, but you know I stay' in a new reel – watch

He says that with a heavy heart they took the decision to abort the baby as they knew that they were financially incapable. Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami broke down in tears when they narrated the situation. We could see that Ankita Lokhande - Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt - Aishwarya Sharma got very emotional on seeing this. Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami are left in tears.

The couple are one of the highest paid on Smart Jodi. Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami are getting Rs 7 lakh per episode almost at par with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. His career picked up in 2015 after his stint with Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. After that, he bagged Naagin and has not looked back since that superhit show.