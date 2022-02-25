Fans of Arjun Bijlani finally got the good news that he is doing Smart Jodi. Yes, this is also the first TV appearance of his wife Neha Swami. The couple are much loved by TV fans in India, and all over the globe. The handsome actor was last seen on the show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He became the winner of the show. After that, Arjun Bijlani has made appearances on a number of shows. He is also the host of India's Got Talent 9. Well, it seems the whole Bijlani family will be making an appearance on the show. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin real-life couple Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt finally talk about the impact of hateful trolling on their lives and it's UGLY

A source close to the show said that their son Ayaan will also be seen on TV. This is the first time that we will be seeing him on the show. There will be a cute segment of Ayaan with his parents. Arjun Bijlani has shared a video on his Instagram handle where we can see him pressing the feet of his wife. It is hilarious. The couple will be dressed like a bride and groom. Neha Swami is looking radiant all through. He wrote on Instagram, "Really excited and happy to be working with my better half for the first time .. need all your love and blessings #smartjodi @starplus @nehaswamibijlani #arneha." Mouni Roy, Rahul Vaidya and Vishal Aditya Singh have sent love to the couple. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 gets smashing online TRPs, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain on Smart Jodi and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Smart Jodi will be starting from this weekend on Star Plus. We will have couples like Ankita Lokhande - Vicky Jain, Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Vidya, Balraj Syal - Deepti, Monalisa - Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and others. Also Read - Smart Jodi Promo: Ankita Lokhande gushes about Vicky Jain; says, 'no man has loved me like he does' - watch video