Bhagyashree made her Bollywood debut with the super hit film . But, she decided to take a break from movies and concentrate on her family life. The actress tied to the knot with Himalay Dassani in 1990, and recently, the two have participated in Star Plus’ show Smart Jodi. In one of the upcoming episodes of the show, Bhagyashree and Himalay will perform the varmala ceremony, and the actress will be revealing how they got married. Not many would know that Bhagyashree’s parents were against her marriage with Himalay. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma trolled for playing 'victim card' on Smart Jodi – read tweets

The makers of the show have released a promo in which the actress reveals, “Mere liye shaadi mein koi nahi tha, sivaaye inke. Jab maine mummy papa se kaha ki main shaadi karna chahti hu inse, woh nahi maane. Maa baap ke baccho ke liye sapne hote hain lekin baccho ke apne sapne bhi hote hain aur kabhi kabhi, unke sapne unhe jeene dena chaiye. Kyuki aakhir mein, unki zindagi hai, unhe jini hai. (There was no one at my wedding except him. When I told my parents that I wanted to marry him, they did not agree to it. Parents have dreams for their children but the children also have dreams of their own. And sometimes you should let them realise their dreams. At the end of the day, it's their life that they need to live).” Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Gauahar Khan blasts news channel for twisted reporting, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain open up on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on Smart Jodi and more

She further stated that she didn’t elop and get married. “Jo log and media kehte haina ki maine bhaag ke shaadi ki, usse bahut bahut gussa aata hai mujhe kyuki maine bhaag ke shadi nahi ki (When people and the media say that I ran and got married, I feel so, so angry. Because I didn't run and get married),” the actress added. Also Read - Radhe Shyam: New trailer of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer has been cut shorter for THIS reason? [EXCLUSIVE]

Smart Jodi started airing on Star Plus last weekend. The show also features many other famous real-life jodis.