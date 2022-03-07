Star Plus' Smart Jodi has caught everyone's attention. It features couples such as Bhagyashree-Himalay Dassani, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Ankit Tiwari-Pallavi Shukla, Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami, Monalisa-Vikrant Singh Rajput, Rahul Mahajan-Natalya Ilina, K. Srikkanth-Vidya Srikkanth, Balraj Sayal-Deepti Tulli, Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Taneja. In the latest episode of Smart Jodi, we saw Bhagyashree-Himalay Dassani's performance taking place. The two lovebirds who have been together for a couple of decades opened up on their wedding. Bhagyashree's businessman beau Himalay gave an insight into their first wedding night and it was HILARIOUS. Also Read - BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week: Salaar premise, 83 OTT release date, Gangubai Kathiawadi OTT release postponed and more

If you have been expecting a romantic on their first night, you guys are in for a disappointment. Himalay revealed when he entered the room, he expected to see his new bride being shy and nervous. He thought she would have ghunghat and everything. However, Bhagyashree and a completely opposite reaction to the same. When he entered the room, Himalay found Bhagyashree sitting in comfy sleepwear. And that's not it, she greeted him with "Hello Babes," on hearing the same, everyone on the sets burst out laughing. Bhagyashree jumped to her defence saying that she wanted to make it clear that she wanted to sleep. Also Read - Smart Jodi makers planning to approach Salman Khan for THIS special reason? [Exclusive]

Bhagyashree revealed that on her wedding day, nobody from her family had been a part of it. The actress had turned emotional while recalling her wedding. Bhagyashree's Maine Pyaar Kiya co-star and director had been a part of her wedding celebrations. Talking about the episode, Bhagyashree and Himalay grooved to Dil Deewana, Mehdi Lagake Rakhna.

Bhagyashree also revealed that she would apply henna on her hand every single day after her wedding. She loved henna so much. Bhagyashree penned a heartfelt note while sharing pictures of her wedding on Smart Jodi. "Thank you for all your love, blessings and wishes. It feels so heart warming that so many of you reached out to us and sent your .... It reiterates my belief that love does make the world go round. This January we completed 33years and @starplus retold our story to the world again on #smartjodi."