Smart Jodi makers planning to approach Salman Khan for THIS special reason? [Exclusive]

Star Plus' show Smart Jodi has got viewers' interest with its entertainment and cute quotient. Some of the popular jodis on the show are Ankita Lokhande - Vicky Jain, Monalisa - Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Arjun Bijlani - Neha Swami, Rahul Mahajan - Natalya, Neil Bhatt - Aishwarya Sharma and others. Maine Pyaar Kiya actress Bhagyashree is also a part of the show with her husband, Himalay Dassani. She is the highest paid on the show pocketing Rs 10 lakh per episode. BollywoodLife was the first to exclusively report this for you. The second highest paid are Ankita Lokhande - Vicky Jain and Arjun Bijlani - Neha Swami.

Now, a source close to the show said that Star Plus is planning to get Salman Khan to support Bhagyashree on the show. She has emotionally revealed how her parents were dead against her marriage with Himalay Dassani. She married him against their wishes, and they did not come for the marriage. Only her friends were present for the marriage. It seems Salman Khan was one of the few friends present and supported them throughout. While Himalay Dassani is from a business family, Bhagyashree is a from a Maharashtrian family with royal roots.

Fans still adore Salman Khan and Bhagyashree as Prem and Suman from Maine Pyaar Kiya. The jodi is still iconic. Bhagyashree was also present with son Abhimanyu Dassani and Sanya Malhotra on Bigg Boss 15. Fans loved seeing the two together. The source said, "It would be great if he comes in person, or else the makers are looking at an audio-visual message." Even, it will be a treat for all fans of Bhai!