It looks like Television's Tulsi Virani is on a path of self-love and self-care. who ruled the hearts of the masses for years and years, is still a very popular face among the audience. Though she has now stepped into the world of politics, she is still loved for being the most sanskari and lovely bahu of the Television screens. And now, it is her transformation that has left everyone shocked.

On Instagram, Smriti Irani shared a picture to spread a social message. She spoke about the importance of wearing a mask in times of Coronavirus. She shared a collage of pictures that see her flaunting her earrings, nose ring and more. In the caption, she wrote that one can forget all the accessories but mask is important. She wrote, "#MondayMantra—Earrings, nose ring pehno ya na pehno mask avashya pehno …kyunki ab bhi do gaz doori mask hai zaroori #maskupindia #getvaccinated." Well, this picture has got everyone to talk about her jawline and the weight-loss she has undergone.

A fan commented, "Original Smritiben is back." Another fan wrote, "The new you after weight loss....?". One more comment gushing over her transformation read, "What a transformation Mam. So inspiring." Another comment was about her jawline that read, "The jawline has started showing.. hard work is paying of." Take a look at the picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

Take a look at the comments below:

So what do you have to say about Smriti Irani's transformation? Are you inspired much? Well, we certainly are.