Smriti Irani’s Tulsi Virani continues to command audiences as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi leads TRPs

More than two decades later, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has re-established its legacy, reaffirming its iconic place in the hearts of audiences.

Smriti Irani’s portrayal of Tulsi Virani remains one of the most enduring legacies of Indian television—and the success of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 proves just that. More than two decades later, the show has re-established its legacy, reaffirming its iconic place in the hearts of audiences.

Also Read Smriti Irani takes THIS step for welfare of women entrepreneurs

What makes this achievement even more significant is its performance amid intense cricket season viewership—traditionally one of the toughest periods for television programming. Despite that, Kyunki continues to top the TRP charts with a TVR of 2.0, underlining the unmatched pull of Smriti Irani and her enduring connect with audiences across generations.

During its original run, Tulsi wasn’t just a character—she became a cultural phenomenon, deeply woven into the fabric of Indian households. Now, 26 years on, that legacy isn’t just being revived—it’s being powerfully reinforced for a new era. Smriti Irani’s association with Kyunki continues to stand as a benchmark for timeless storytelling and star power that transcends trends—even in the face of cricket fever.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more