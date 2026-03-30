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Smriti Irani’s Tulsi Virani continues to command audiences as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi leads TRPs

More than two decades later, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has re-established its legacy, reaffirming its iconic place in the hearts of audiences.

By: Divya Pal  |  Published: March 30, 2026 8:46 PM IST

Smriti Irani’s Tulsi Virani continues to command audiences as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi leads TRPs
A file photo of Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani’s portrayal of Tulsi Virani remains one of the most enduring legacies of Indian television—and the success of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 proves just that. More than two decades later, the show has re-established its legacy, reaffirming its iconic place in the hearts of audiences.

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What makes this achievement even more significant is its performance amid intense cricket season viewership—traditionally one of the toughest periods for television programming. Despite that, Kyunki continues to top the TRP charts with a TVR of 2.0, underlining the unmatched pull of Smriti Irani and her enduring connect with audiences across generations.

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During its original run, Tulsi wasn’t just a character—she became a cultural phenomenon, deeply woven into the fabric of Indian households. Now, 26 years on, that legacy isn’t just being revived—it’s being powerfully reinforced for a new era. Smriti Irani’s association with Kyunki continues to stand as a benchmark for timeless storytelling and star power that transcends trends—even in the face of cricket fever.

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About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.
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