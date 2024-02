Popular television actress Smriti Khanna who has been part of several daily soaps is an influencer and a vlogger. The actress spoke her heart out about her pregnancy days and also revealed that she has been trying hard for a second baby. The actress who is a proud mother of 3-year-old Anayka said that she has been trying for a second pregnancy for a while, but it is not happening for her. She even said that every pregnancy is different for the same person and a second pregnancy can be difficult. Latest TV News and Entertainment News are now available on BollywoodLife on WhatsApp Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to Rupali Ganguly: Bollywood and TV mommies who root for breastfeeding

The gorgeous actress said that she had shared a picture of her flaunting her upper abs post one week of delivery. The actress revealed that she was trolled and people called it photoshopped. While some even told her not to gym as it is not allowed. She said that people were making fun of her. Smriti revealed that she had lost weight post-delivery, but she did not gain that much weight during pregnancy. She even said that she didn't show any unrealistic photos. She had abs before pregnancy. She was in her 30s when she got pregnant with her first baby and said that they had planned it and got pregnant the way they thought it.

Smriti was known for playing the role of Ritika Zaveri in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. She got married to her co-star Gautam Gupta in 2017 and the two are enjoying their marital bliss.