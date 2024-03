Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani got married to Bigg Boss 12 fame Somi Khan. They got married on March 3 this year. It was a big shock for everyone as we have all seen how controversial things have been for Adil and Rakhi. They got married secretly and Rakhi revealed the same all of a sudden and then we saw her revealing how Adil does not want to accept the marriage in front of everyone. She accused him of using her for money and fame. He also accused Rakhi of harassing him and using his nude videos to make money. Things went dirty and they both dragged each other in the court. Also Read - Bigg Boss 12 contestant Saba Khan shares a video with newly-weds Adil Khan Durrani and her sister Somi Khan; netizens have mixed reactions

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Adil Khan Durrani shares wedding pictures with Bigg Boss 12 fame Somi Khan; Rakhi Sawant's cryptic post goes viral

However, after a lot of issues, Adil finally found his true love in Somi. Adil also shared their wedding pictures on social media. Now, Somi Khan has opened up about their wedding. She shared that they met during the shoot of an award show and it has been seven months since they have known each other. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani confirms marriage with Bigg Boss 12 contestant Somi Khan; reveals why bigamy does not apply in his case

Somi Khan shares she and Adil were mentally prepared for negative reactions

They became friends and then fell in love and later decided to get married. She said that it was an intimate affair and they wanted to keep everything private. Somi said that they did not want any negativity, controversy or publicity stunt and hence they only had their family members.

She further said that they were very clear about what they wanted from their marriage and they also knew that there would be many reactions. Somi said that they were mentally prepared about the reactions because of whatever past they had. However, they were not bothered much as well.

Watch this video:

Somi on Rakhi and Adil's past

She further spoke about Rakhi Sawant and Adil's past. She said, "I know Adil has gone through so much, but now that we are embarking on a new journey. I don't want to look back, that is why it is called the past and it's over. I have never wanted to see those interviews and videos, all I am looking for is my future with Adil and not his past."