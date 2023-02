Singer Sona Mohapatra is back in news. For the past two days, she is being discussed on social media for her comments made on Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill. In one of the posts, she questioned Shehnaaz Gill's talent and received heavy backlash and criticism. Shehnaaz Gill's fans slammed the Ambarsariya singer for her harsh comments. Now, she has made yet another cryptic post talking about using money to get an education, learn a craft and more instead of 'buying PR'. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Billi Billi: Salman Khan announces another musical number with an adorable and hilarious video [Watch]

In a tweet, wrote that money, time and effort should be spent on getting an education, music teacher, acting coach etc to coach and practice a craft that someone wants to project as talent. She further wrote, "'Cute, glib talk , sucking up to successful men, buying PR,SM',not success."

Check out her tweet below:

Spend some money, time & effort on getting an education; music teacher, acting coach, voice-dialogue intonation coach & practice whatever other craft, you want to project as ur talent, profession. ‘Cute, glib talk , sucking up to successful men, buying PR,SM’,not success. ????‍♀️? — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) February 28, 2023

Once again, Shehnaaz Gill's fans have sprung into action and are slamming Sona Mohapatra for this post.

Check out the tweets here:

#ShehnaazGill ❤️ she is multi-talented ☺️☺️. But tum kya ho ??.... — shehnaaz ❤️sidharth ❤️shukla (@shehnaazsidhar4) February 28, 2023

Tune itne saalon me nahi kamaya izzat woa hamari queen ? #ShehnaazGill ne itni young me kamaya hai . We are so proud of you my girl ? Sana baby ??... — shehnaaz ❤️sidharth ❤️shukla (@shehnaazsidhar4) February 28, 2023

Atleast she is better than you — ashish matta (@ashishmatta14) February 28, 2023

There are a few netizens who are in support of Sona Mohapatra too. Check out the tweets below:

Mic drop truth moment by Sona ma'am ?❤️❤️ — Abhijit Sharma (অভিজিৎ শৰ্মা) (@Abhijitnalbari) February 28, 2023

More power to you ma'am ❤❤ — Gautam (@Gbat2022) February 28, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill hasn't yet responsed to any of Sona Mohapatra's comments.