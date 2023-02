Sona Mohapatra took a dig at Shehnaaz Gill earlier in the day on Twitter saying that she has shown support for a tainted individual like Sajid Khan. The singer said that Shehnaaz Gill who was lauded for showing respect for the Azaan supported Sajid Khan on national TV when he was going for Bigg Boss 16. Fans of the singer and actress did not like this. Till date, Shehnaaz Gill has not said anything about anyone on social media. Needless to say, many fans of Shehnaaz Gill slammed her on social media. Some said if she has issues she should call out everyone and not just Shehnaaz Gill.

Sona Mohapatra indirectly hinted that Shehnaaz Gill's social media had activated itself to harass her on social media for just keeping her opinion. She said she had dealt with worse things in the past. Sona Mohapatra said fans of Bigg Boss himself trolled her badly. Take a look at the tweet...

whoever is the ‘SM agency’, please know that while I don’t have 1 who pay a bunch to harass your client in return, I have dealt with much worse in the past.Gangs who were in the payroll of the #BiggBoss himself? Invest to continue fake trend SHEHNAAZ WINS LOKMAT AWARD instead.?? https://t.co/Pn9LddjjsX — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) February 26, 2023

Sona Mohapatra said that her fans should instead time and energy on the fake trend SHEHNAAZ WINS LOKMAT AWARD. As we know, she was felicitated some days back along with the likes of MC Stan and Munawar Faruqui. This is how her fans reacted on the latest tweet of Sona Mohapatra...

Cry more ? BTW trend mein participate krne ke lie yeh aapka ajka share hai.?? Humne to nikal lie aap bhi cash krwa lena aur Agli bar trend hoga to btadenge ??♥ pic.twitter.com/DvmAB5vLvX — Sara Sangha ?? (@SaraSangha) February 26, 2023

Come sister, we will give uh attention now, in the most decent way coz uh literally have been craving for it. Don't uh! So before speaking anything about her, I would suggest uh to just do some research about her. She is shehnaaz gill, our love. So dare uh say anything about her — Muskan bhalotia (@MuskanBhalotia) February 26, 2023

Behan ruk ja kuch nhi Milne vala....apke jaise yaha roj tweet karte hai footage k liye...par 1-2din baad koi nhi puchta — Sachin Kumar (@SachinK84179096) February 26, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill has kept mum on whatever Sona Mohapatra has said. She also told a dig saying that Shehnaaz Gill has done nothing other than do one reality show like Bigg Boss.