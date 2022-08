In a shocking turn of events, 41-year-old Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack. The actress-turned-politician who had participated in Bigg Boss 14 had reportedly complained of uneasiness and was shifted to a hospital. She was in Goa when she suffered a heart attack. As the news of her demise hit headlines, many of her co-contestants from Bigg Boss 14 like Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan and others took to their Twitter handles to express shock. When inside the Bigg Boss house, Aly Goni shared a good bond with Sonali Phogat while Rubina had major fights with her. Also Read - Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill REVEALS why she hid her emotions post Sidharth Shukla's death, 'Duniya ke aage roge toh log bolenge...'

Aly Goni simply posted a heartbreak emoji on his Twitter handle while and gave out heartfelt condolences to Sonali Phogat's family.

Celebs mourn Sonali Phogat's demise

Check out how Bigg Boss 14 contestants and others mourned Sonali Phogat's sudden demise. Read the tweets here:

? — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) August 23, 2022

Deeply saddened with the news! May your soul rest in peace ?? Sonali Phogat ! — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) August 23, 2022

Saddened & disheartened at very untimely demise of Sonali ji. Heartfelt sympathies & prayers for her daughter! Life is unpredictable. Reminds me again of the quote ‘Live life like its your last’ because one day you going to be right! Om Shanti! ?? — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) August 23, 2022

Khuda unhe jannat naseeb farmaaye. Aur unke apno ki taakat de. https://t.co/JXLCODvnWF — Eijaz Khan (@KhanEijaz) August 23, 2022

Apart from the celebrities, many other netizens also mourned her loss. Quite a few said that she's gone too soon. Sonali Phogat was a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 14. She was loved for her calm and composed demenour. Her sweetness won over everyone. As per reports, the police is now probing into her demise. She attended an event in North Goa says a report. The details of her funeral are yet to be known. May her soul rest in peace.