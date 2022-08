The sudden demise of Sonali Phogat has raised many eyebrows. The Haryana BJP leader, actor and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant passed away in Goa after complaining of uneasiness on Monday night. She was taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning around 8 am, where she was declared brought dead. Initially, it was being said that Sonali died following a suspected cardiac arrest. However, a murder case has now been registered in Goa after Sonali's family alleged a conspiracy in her death. Also Read - Sonali Phogat's old video surfaces; the Bigg Boss 14 contestant seen dancing with her alleged blackmailers PA Sudhir Sangwan, Sukhwinder

According to the autopsy report, there were multiple blunt force injuries over Sonali's body. The autopsy was conducted after the Phogat family gave their consent. Sonali's sister has alleged that she felt uneasy after eating her food, which may have been spiked. Also Read - Sonali Phogat death: Family alleges rape, murder, poisoned food; Big twist in Bigg Boss ex contestant's case

Earlier, Sonali's younger brother Rinku Dhaka alleged that the former Bigg Boss contestant was raped and blackmailed. He accused Sonali's PA Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder of raping her by adding intoxicants in her food and blackmailed her by making videos.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that the state police are thoroughly investigating the Haryana BJP leader and actor's death but prima facie cardiac arrest appears to be the cause of it. Goa Congress leader and former secretary of AICC, Girish Chodankar, too demanded a fair probe into Sonali's death, stating that Goa ministers should not pressurise the doctors to compromise the autopsy report.

Sonali was a TikTok star and Bigg Boss 14 contestant in 2020; she played the wife of a don modelled after the infamous Haji Mastan in the Zee TV serial Amma opposite Nawab Shah; she appeared in a Bhojpuri film with , now the BJP MP from Gorakhpur; and she lost to Kuldeep Bishnoi, who was then in the Congress, in his family pocket borough of Adampur in the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections.