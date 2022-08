Sonali Phogat's death has come as a huge shock to the industry fraternity. The 42-year-old felt uneasy on Monday night and the next morning, she was taken to the St. Anthony hospital in Anjuna where she was declared brought dead. So far, four arrests have been made in murder case of Sonali Phogat. The police said that Sudhir Sangwan (PA of Phogat) has confessed to his crime along with his associate . Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Big goof-up in Anupamaa, Shraddha Arya clarifies on on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 participation and more

The Goa Police on Saturday said that 'Methamphetamine' drugs given to Sonali has been recovered from the washroom of the Curlies restaurant in Anjuna-Goa. Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said that investigation has revealed that the drugs were supplied by Dattaprasad Gaonkar who was working as a room boy in Hotel Grand Leoney Resort in Anjuna, where the accused persons and the deceased were staying.

Sonali had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna. Earlier, a CCTV footage had shown that Sonali struggling to maintain her balance and was seen holding on to her accused while limping into the pub. As the mystery behind Sonali's death has started to unfold, her fellow Bigg Boss contestants , Aly Goni and more have sought for justice and want her murderers punished.

"We all thought it was a natural death, but all these things that are unfolding obviously predict that it’s a murder. All those visuals are giving me chills, I’m going numb and I’m feeling very weirdly helpless. She was outrightly murdered, with (someone) putting some substance in her food or drink. I hope the ones responsible are punished severely," Rahul told Hindustan Times.

Aly Goni said that the CCTV footage was quite disturbing to watch and it made certain to him that Sonali didn’t die a natural death. "One gets affected even by reading a stranger’s death news, while Sonali was someone whom I have shared a house with. She must get justice and the murderer should be punished. It should be investigated on a priority basis," he said.

felt sorry Sonali and said that the government and the authorities should bring justice to the deceased and her family members. Arshi Khan recalled how Sonali used to pamper her like a mother whenever she used to go for shoots and kept her in check. She feels scared to watch the CCTV video and prayed to God that Sonali gets justice.

A court in Goa on Saturday granted a 10-day police custody of Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh. The police have registered offences under Sections 22 (b), 29 and 25 of NDPS Act against the owner of Curlies restaurant Edwin Nunes and Dattaprasad Gaonkar, both have been arrested.

Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi had said that Sangwan has confessed to the crime stating that after reaching Goa, he along with Singh took Phogat to Curlies in the pretext of partying and he mixed some "obnoxious" substance in drinking water and forced the victim to drink it.

(With IANS Inputs)