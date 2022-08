Sonali Phogat passed away a day before due to heart attack as reported in the media. The incident happened in Goa where she had gone for some shoot related work. It has said that she felt unwell after eating, and was rushed to the nearby hospital from her hotel in Anjuna Beach. But she could not make it till then. The lady passed away because they could administer medical aid. An autopsy will be conducted by the Bambolim Medical College. Now, her brother Rinku Dhaka has lodged a formal complaint with the Goa Police saying that she was murdered by two of her associates, Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder. The Goa CM has assured the family of a thorough investigation into the matter. Rinku Dhaka has accused her PA Sudhir Sangwan of rape and murder. He has said that the two made an objectionable video of her some time back after feeding her spiked substances. They used to to blackmail her. It seems when Sonali Phogat's family came to Goa there was no shooting happening there. Rinku Dhaka has alleged a political conspiracy. Also Read - Sonali Phogat death: Family alleges rape, murder, poisoned food; Big twist in Bigg Boss ex contestant's case

Now, a video has been shared by Dainik Bhaskar on their official Twitter handle. We can see her dancing with PA Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder in the same. Take a look... Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Harshad Chopda’s rugged look from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai goes viral, Raju Srivastava’s health update and more

It seems Sonali Phogat got acquainted with them during her political stint in 2019. While Sudhir is from Rohtak, Sukhwinder is from Bhiwani in Haryana. They introduced themselves as party workers. Rinku has said that a theft happened in Sonali's home in 2021 and Sudhir was behind the same. It led to the sacking of the cook, and some staff members. Rinku Dhaka said that Sonali Phogat felt uneasy once after having kheer made by Sudhir. He has alleged that Sudhir threatened Sonali, about ending her career, and how they were quite dangerous. It seems her phone was disconnected soon after and they got the news of her demise. Dhaka has said that Phogat told her mother, sister and brother-in-law that she was disturbed and complained about them. He said they had eyes on her property. Also Read - Sonali Phogat no more: Bigg Boss 14 contestant felt unwell after eating, told her mother that may be the food was spiked; reveals sister

Advertisement

Rinku Dhaka said all this to the reporters outside the Anjuna Police Station. Her family had advised her to come back home the next day. He has demanded an FIR against them.