Sonu Nigam expresses his views on sob stories featured on reality shows: People are not fools

Sonu Nigam never minces his words while speaking out the bitter truth of the industry. He has been a part of reality TV shows such as Indian Idol and and often expressed his displeasure with the certain things happening on the shows. In the past few years, we have seen how reality shows have been featuring a lot of other stuffs other than talent such as poverty and sob stories of the contentants, love angles and so on. Sonu has now said that the sob stories are definitely working on reality shows adding that people are not fools.

"If they weren't working (sob stories), it would not be happening so often on reality shows. In the deepest corner of my heart, I feel sob stories are working. It is a marketing thing, and people are not fools. Their hearts are in the right place. I also feel that the contestants in reality shows are extremely talented. They are 'dhurandhars'," Sonu told TOI.

"Secondly, the definition of entertainment varies from person to person. Recently, I was watching a Korean film and I connected with it because it reminded me of my struggles, but it could be boring for someone else. Who am I to comment on the music reality shows? They are doing well, getting good viewership and the singers are phenomenal," he added.

A few days ago, Sonu had came out in support of 's son asking people to put an end to this whole Indian Idol 12 controversy. In a video, he explained that the makers were not wrong in asking someone to encourage the contestants. He also asked and Manoj Muntashir to respect a senior like Amit Kumar and deal with the matter in a dignified manner.

Amid the ongoing controversy, had recently revealed that she quit Indian Idol as a judge because the makers had asked her to praise contestants on the show. She was a part of the judges panel of the 5th and 6th season of Indian Idol.