Singer Sonu Nigam has stayed away from judging music reality shows for a long time now. He has earlier been a part of the judges panel on Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. He currently appears on the Bengali reality show Super Singer Season 3 as a judge alongside Kumar Sanu and Koushiki Chakraborty. During a virtual media event, Sonu revealed the reason why he doesn't want to be a part of Hindi music reality shows. He said that the judges on these shows are asked to praise the contestants' performances even when they aren't good enough. Also Read - Sonu Nigam gets THREATS to perform at a concert abroad; slanderous text message reveals dirty verbal brawl
"I instantly decided to be a part of this Bengali show (Super Singer Season 3), because I had high expectations. I turned down a lot of Hindi shows. I am tired of being asked to say same old things on the show and praising a contestant when the song isn’t good. I don’t like that. It has become more of a love lost kind of thing now. I don’t look forward to earning money and I don’t see the necessity of being a part of a show just for the sake of it. So I don’t say yes to Hindi shows these days," Sonu said. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! 5 pictures of Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others that most people will relate to
He further said, "I am the grand daddy of music reality shows. 22 years back, I hosted a show when there wasn’t any of such show. I conceived it. Over these years, I have been a part of many of such shows as host and judge. Whenever, there is a new Hindi music show, I am being approached but I turn it down.” Also Read - Sonu Nigam reunites with Pritam for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha after YJHD fallout; says, 'I'm not a bhikaari singer'
Last year, Indian Idol 12 was embroiled in a controversy after singer Amit Kumar claimed that he was asked to praise the contestants during Kishore Kumar special episode.
