Sonu Sood wants to see Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar perform in Roadies

is currently enjoying his time on the youth-based reality show Roadies 18 after he replaced Rannvijay Singha, who has been hosting the show for the past many years, as a host. Season 18 of the reality show is set against the locales of South Africa and Sonu has chosen , and to participate and perform in the show.

During a recent media interaction, Sonu was asked to name Bollywood celebrities whom he would like to see performing on the show. The actor was quick with his list of names which includes Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. As per the reports, the concept of the show has changed a bit and the idea of gang leaders may not exist. , Prince Narula, and others were seen as gang leaders in past seasons.

Sonu will be seen guiding and mentoring the contestants through the challenging, gritty and super-fun journey of the show. Sharing his excitement, he had earlier said, "I am overjoyed to begin the Roadies shoot. It is one reality show I have been following very closely over the years, and I am very excited to add my flavour to it. I am sure it will be a journey like no other."

There will be about 20 contestants including the ones from past seasons and others will be fresh faces. Ex-contestants Arushi Chawla, Baseer Ali, Kevin Almasifar, Kavya Khurana, Aarushi Dutta, Sapna Malik, Yukti Arora, Ashish Bhatia, Sohil Singh Jhutti, Gaurav Alugh make a comeback to the show alongside new contestants Muskan Jattana, Arshveer Wahi, Tanish Ghorpade, Siddharth Manoj, Angad Bawa, Nandini, Sakshi Sharma, Simi Talsania, Soundous Moufakir and Jashwant Bopanna. Roadies Journey in South Africa will be starting from April 8 at 7 pm on MTV and Voot.

Meanwhile, Sonu has Chandraprakash Dwivedi's historical epic action drama, Prithviraj and 's Acharya. He will also venture into an out-and-out actioner with Fateh.