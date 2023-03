Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Harshad Chopda to come together for a project. Well, this news started off last night after people saw the two together at a recent awards show and wondered if anything was cooking. Harshad Chopda took home awards for his performance as Dr Abhimanyu Birla on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. On the other hand, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was also felicitated for her golden run on Bigg Boss 16. Fans saw the two and thought if a project was in the offing. As we know, PCC is in talks for a number of things. She has caught the eye of people with her heroine like good looks.

Well, official sources from the side of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has confirmed that nothing of that sort is happening. In fact, there is no chance of a collaboration in the near future. People who wish to see them together or ship them can only hope and pray that something happens. Both of them are blessed with oodles of charisma, good looks and have a loyal fan following. Harshad Chopda does not take up much work other than TV shows. He did a music video with Erica Fernandes but it was a moderate success.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has reportedly been signed on for Dunki. It seems Ankit Gupta and she have been asked to play a Punjabi couple. The film deals with the pain of illegal immigration and how it ruins lives of many. Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan told her that she is the perfect Bollywood heroine material. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has apparently gone and met both Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani.