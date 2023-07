Mahabharat actor Sourabh Raaj Jain is known for his quality work. Whether it the role of Lord Krishna in Mahabharat or playing Mahadev in Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, he has never disappointed anyone. The actor is now exploring the OTT space. A new look of him with a warkari topi is doing the rounds on social media. It looks like he has signed up for a historical project. Sourabh Raaj Jain fans have expressed their happiness seeing the new stills of the actor which are doing the rounds on social media. He was also in Pune recently for an event. Also Read - Mahabharat fame Saurabh Raaj Jain is all set to bowl you over with his new and interesting avatar [Exclusive sneak peak here]

Delighted to see him rock his new character ?? the simple kurta nd turban look is sauve ?#sourabhraajjain #SRJ https://t.co/Jb8JJj4pwp pic.twitter.com/JjRtJBk9bR — K Janaki (@KJanaki1) July 21, 2023

A reliable actor

Over the years, he has amassed a huge fan following with his work on Indian TV. He is one of the most underrated actors. Besides his work in the fiction space, he did well on Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 too. In fact, his elimination from the Rohit Shetty show led to the widespread criticism of the channel and makers. Sourabh Raaj Jain and his wife were also very impressive on Nach Baliye. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik issues strict diktat to fan clubs to not promote betting apps with her pics and reels; says, 'I have certain principles'

Sourabh Raaj Jain's new project

It is possible that he has taken on a Marathi film or a plot which is based in the devotional movements of Maharashtra. We have seen many films on saints like Tukaram. In the past, he has also worked on serials like Kasamh Se, Uttaran and Patiala Babes. But his specialty has been big budget mythological and historical shows. He was Dhananand in Porus. The actor is also known to be very socially conscious. He took to social media to slam the horrific stripping and parading of women in Manipur. He tweeted that Indians pride themselves on ancient texts which respect women but this kind of behaviour is barbaric and needs to be sternly dealt with. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Is Rohit Shetty's show scripted? Ex-contestant Sourabh Raaj Jain drops a shocker

Whatever May be the reason for conflict, why such horrendous, horrifying shameful act against women, we take pride in our legacy of faith and ancient texts, but we learn nothing. Punishment for this should be unprecedented.#Manipur #ManipurPolice — Sourabh raaj jain (@saurabhraajjain) July 20, 2023

Well, we are sure he will soon spill the beans on his new project. Sourabh Raaj Jain looks like he has a secret ace up his sleeve.