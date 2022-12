Urfi Javed has been hitting the headlines for the bizarre fashion choice ever since she got evicted in the first week of Bigg Boss OTT. She has been experimenting with her outfits a lot and making public appearances wearing the most revealing dresses ever. She is now seen on Splitsvilla 14 has a contestant and Urfi was seen giving a sassy reply to when the latter complimented her. Also Read - Splitsvilla 14 host Sunny Leone praises Urfi Javed for making a niche for herself with her dressing sense

On the show, Urfi was seen wearing a short black dress with two swans covering her bust. The host of the show, Sunny Leone couldn't resist herself from complimenting Urfi for her unusual outfit. Whereas started singing Chalo Ishq Ladaaye after looking at her outfit.

Sunny said, "Urfi your outfit is amazing and absolutely perfect as beachwear. I love your choice of outfits and this looks fab." To which, Urfi replied, "I am known for my unique dress sense. You can compete with me, but you can't compete with my outfit, as it is always out of anyone's imagination."

A couple of days ago, Sunny praised Urfi for making a niche for herself in the industry which is very saturated. She lauded Urfi for owing up to what she is, how she talks, what she wears and what she does. Sunny said that Urfi has chosen to be this way, which might not be acceptable to lots of people.

Meanwhile, Urfi was seen making a connection with her co-contestant Kashish Thakur. Both were seen sharing romantic moments and she was also seen expresses her feelings for him saying that she has already said yes and now it was his turn.

While viewers were waiting to see if Urfi will be able to develop a spark with Kashish, the two had a huge fight and they decided to part ways with each other. Both were seen crying on the show.