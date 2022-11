Splitsvilla season 14 is all set to start premiering on November 12 and fans cannot stay calm now. The show is all about reigning the flame of love and romance. The journey of the show helps find one's soulmate with whom they will get on board and start the game. From Urfi Javed, Hamid Barkzi and more confirmed contestants list has been out.

Uorfi Javed, who is 25 years needs no introduction. The social media sensation will be seen raising the temperature soaring with her hotness. Shrea Prasad who is 22 years old is participating in the show to find love in the country. This model knows what she wants in her life. Hamid Barkzi, the winner Roadies season 18 who hails from Delhi will win hearts with his perfect humour and witty nature. Kashish Ratnani who is an actor-model fashion designer wants to meet her Prince charming on the island.









Moreover, the list of Splitsvilla 14 confirmed contestants is long. Joshua Chhabra, Kashish Pundir, Sakshi Dwivedi, Aagaz Akhtar, Saumya Bhandari, , Akashlina Chandra, Pema Leilani, Rishabh Jaiswal and more contestants will be seen participating in the show.