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Splitsvilla 16 finale date out: Social media predicts Kushaira victory before grand finale

'Kushaira for the win' is everywhere right now, with fans arguing over leaks, voting results, and whatever Diksha Pawar just said. Read further to know everything we know so far about the finale.

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By: Vaishnavi Tripathi | Published: May 11, 2026 8:56 PM IST
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Splitsvilla 16 finale: Did Reddit SPOIL the winners before the show even aired?

We’re nearly at the end. The Splitsvilla 16 finale runs across two nights Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16, 2026, both starting at 7 PM. You can catch it live on MTV India or stream it on Jio Hotstar. But honestly, a lot of fans think the winner isn’t much of a secret anymore.

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Reddit Fires Up with Winner Leak Rumors

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Earlier this week, a Reddit post titled “Winner leaked of this season” went wild. According to the thread, Gullu (Kushal Tanwar) and Kaira supposedly took home the trophy. People started blasting “Kushaira for the win” all over X, hailing them as the season’s best duo. The leak claims Gullu and Kaira not only won the final task, but also clinched the audience vote. Still, nothing official so far. MTV’s staying quiet.

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Diksha Pawar Just Made It Messier

Then Diksha Pawar never one to stay silent decided to spill a little herself. On Snapchat, she suggested Sorab Bedi flopped during the last task but ended up ahead thanks to the votes. She didn’t hold back: “If he gets more votes, isn’t that unfair to others?” Suddenly the chat split. Some people say she’s got a point, and maybe the voting stinks. Others figure she’s just stirring up drama with the finale so close. As usual, it’s chaos.

Who’s in the Finale?

So, who’s still in the running? Here are your final four teams: Gullu & Kaira, Yogesh & Ruru, Sorab & Niharika, Tayne & Soundharya. With spoiler talk everywhere, “winner leaks” trending, and contestants themselves poking holes in the process, the Splitsvilla finale feels way bigger than just another reality show ending. Now everyone’s just waiting to see if Reddit nailed it or if there’s one last shocker left.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi is a media person with a passion for writing across a wide range of subjects. She always has something to say about culture, cinema, and entertainment. She studied Mass Communication at Chitkara University and began her professional journey in marketing and media. Currently, she is working with BollywoodLife, where she continues to explore and express her perspectives on entertainment.

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