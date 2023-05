In a shocking turn of events, TV actor Aditya Singh Rajput has reportedly died at the age of 32. As per the latest reports coming in, the actor was found dead in the bathroom of his Andheri home. He was reportedly found in the afternoon of May 22 and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The cause of his death is said to be drug overdose, however, there is no official statement on the same. Aditya Singh Rajput was a popular TV actor, model and casting coordinator. Also Read - Gandii Baat trailer: Splitsvilla contestant gets down and dirty in this special episode on season 4

As per a report in India Today, he was found dead in the bathroom by his friend. He along with the watchman of the building took him to a nearby hospital and he was declared dead upon arrival. The report states that sources say that the cause of death could be drug overdose. As per the news agency ANI, his mortal remains have been now sent for postmortem. The investigation is currently underway and the actual cause of death has not been revealed as yet. The actor hailed from Delhi and lived in a high-rise building in Mumbai. He was well-connected with people in the TV industry and also worked as a casting coordinator. He also appeared in many advertisements.

Check out the tweet made by ANI below:

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at his apartment in Andheri area. Body sent for post-mortem. Investigation underway: Mumbai Police (Pic: Aditya's Instagram) pic.twitter.com/1ZHbKB9ilp — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

Aditya Singh Rajput was a part of quite a few TV shows including Splistvilla 9. He was also a part of shows like , Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4. He also played roles in films like Aadi King and more. He was also a part of and 's movie You, Me Aur Hum where he made a cameo appearance as Aman Mehra. He was quite active on social media and his last post was only 16 hours ago. He updates that he is having a fun day with friends. His sudden demise has sent shock waves across the industry. May his soul rest in peace.