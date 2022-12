After a short stint as a mischief maker on dating reality show Splitsvilla X4 hosted by and , Urfi Javed is all set to make a comeback with her former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana on the show. But Moose is not really fond of Urfi as she found her to be a very cocky personality during their stint on the hosted controversial reality show. Also Read - Splitsvilla 14: Urfi Javed gives a sassy reply to Sunny Leone's compliment, 'You can't compete with my outfit'

Like Urfi, Moose will also enter the show as another mischief-maker and they both will join the other contestants at the same time. Speaking about Urfi, Moose said, "I wasn't really on the show at the same time as her! Thank God for that because what I've seen of her on the show I didn't like. Very cocky personality." For the uninititated, Urfi was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT in the first week itself. Also Read - Splitsvilla 14 contestant Urfi Javed shocks with her recent sartorial choices; netizens in disbelief

Earlier, Urfi had talked about her stint on the show. While leaving, Urfi had said that her journey was fulfilling. "It was strange I created so much confusion, and fought among all the connections and still no one can recognise me," she had said. She made a connection with Kashish Thakur, whom she called a playboy, and boring. He was also seen getting emotional for Urfi but she told him that they will be friends forever. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sunny Leone all set to return to Salman Khan show; here's what's in store for contestants and fans

The show is going to witness a number of twists and turns as actor and model Shivam Sharma is all set to enter as a wild card contestant. Furthermore, Prakshi Goyal, an Arabic actress, model, and dancer, based in India, Hiba Trabelssi, and fitness trainer and travel blogger Mehak Sembhy will also be the wild card entries.

It remains to be seen how Moose and Urfi's entry will change the game and what mischief they are planning to do with other contestants and between the connections in the upcoming episodes.