Splitsvilla X6 WINNER: Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Anu win title; take home Rs 20 lakh prize money

MTV Splitsvilla X6 Winner: Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Anu won the reality show's grand finale, taking home the trophy and Rs 20 lakh prize after an intense final task.

Splitsvilla X6 WINNER: After months of high voltage drama, fiery arguments, emotional breakdowns and intense tasks, MTV Splitsvilla X6 has finally found its winners. Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Anu emerged victorious in the grand finale, lifting the trophy and taking home a cool ₹20 lakh prize money.

Splitsvilla X6 grand finale

The finale was packed with suspense this season. The makers introduced a clever twist, a briefcase containing ₹5 lakh was placed in front of the contestants. Anyone could choose to walk away with the money and quit the show. However, with the trophy and the big prize on the line, none of the finalists touched the briefcase. Because of this, the full ₹20 lakh jackpot stayed intact and went entirely to Kushal and Kaira.

Splitsvilla X6 semi finalists

The road to the finale was anything but easy. By the semi-finals, only four strong couples remained: Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Anu, Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur, Sorab Bedi and Niharika Tiwari, and Tayne and Soundarya Shetty. After several tasks and tough votes, Sorab-Niharika and Tayne-Soundarya were eliminated.

Who won Splitsvilla X6?

In the final task, Kushal (Gullu) and Kaira displayed incredible strength and chemistry, leaving Yogesh and Ruru behind. Their performance sealed the win in style.

What did the winner say?

Overjoyed with the victory, Kushal spoke openly. He said, "Brother! We both deserved this win. If you look at our entire journey, whether it was our mutual tuning, performing tasks, or building the right alliance, we gave our best everywhere. Before every task, Kaira would say, 'I want to win for you,' and that was our biggest plus point."

Gullu laughed and said, "Initially, people didn't like me much, but gradually we became everyone's favorite. If you turn someone's hatred into love, I think there can be no greater victory than that." Meanwhile, Kaira couldn't hide her joy. She became emotional and said, "I don't have words to describe this feeling. I still can't believe that I, along with Gullu, have won 'MTV Splitsvilla X6 - Love or Money.'"

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