Television serials are still a hit among the masses despite OTT giants exploding with content. Among the top TV shows we have Anupamaa, , Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2 and more. As we begin the day, here is what we can expect in tonight's episodes of our favourite TV shows.

Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2

Ram and Priya's relationship has now come down to annulment. After a massive fight broke out between the two, the lead characters have decided to get their marriage annulled. However, they are still worried about their brother and sister. In fact, Priya has even signed the papers despite being a little reluctant. In tonight's episode, we will see Vedika adding to the woes of Ram and Priya. Vedika will tell Ram that Priya met Neeraj before their wedding and confessed her love to him. Meanwhile, will apologise to Ram. What changes will these tricks bring in Ram and Priya's relationship? We will have to find out.

Anupamaa

A massive fight will break out between Baa and Bapuji. Baa's rude tone with leave Bapuji shattered. She decides that she will now take over house and karkhana and rule it the way she wants. Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa will then decide to take Bapuji to her home. Meanwhile, Kavya will think that she should do everything right before Vanraj's return. Anupamaa will then take charge to bring back Bapuji's lost respect.

Udaariyan

In today's episode of Udaariyan, we will see Tejo and Angad sharing a sweet romantic moment over . Angad will remind Tejo of how they used to relish on Gulab Jamuns but in return she will say that her choices have changed. She will start coughing and before Fateh can do anything, Angad will feed her yoghurt.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant starrer is gaining a lot of attention. In today's episode, we will see that Abhimanyu will take a firm stand and reveal that he loves Akshara. He will refuse to take part in Tilak ceremony leaving Arohi angry.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2

In Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, we will see Kanak getting to know about Gehna's father. She decides to use this shocking truth against Gehna. Anant on the other hand asks Gehna to not concentrate on Kanak's tricks and rather focus on her law studies. As they go to a college, Swara will crash her bike in their car leaving Gehna worried.