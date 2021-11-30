Are you excited to know what is going to happen in today's episodes of your favourite shows like Udaariyan, Anupamaa, Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more? Go no further as we are here to your rescue. Scroll on to know what major twists will unfold in today's episodes of top shows. Also Read - Anupamaa major twist: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj to leave the show due to Rupali Ganguly aka Anu?

Udaariyaan

After Rupy asks Jasmin to go away, she leaves the house by throwing some rice. She gets her bidaai. In today's episode, we will see Fateh and Jasmin reaching the airport. Meanwhile, in the house, Tejo will tell everyone that her engagement with Fateh was fake and she wanted everyone to bless Fateh and Jasmin. This will leave Rupy totally shocked.

Anupamaa

In today's episode, we shall see everyone in a celebratory mode and prepping up for Baa and Bapuji's anniversary celebrations. Anu will grind the mehendi. She will then also advice Kavya to behave normally for a day to which Kavya will give her back. Kavya will say that it is her house and she needs no advice. Anupamaa then will school her and say that the names can be changed on paper and she should rather win hearts.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Abhi is happy that Akshu and Aarohi have planned a surprise for him on his birthday. Akshu will give a performance that will bring a smile on Abhi's face. He will then say that he is happy to know that there is always someone to stand by him.

Imlie

As Adi asks Imlie to leave the office and not use to sleep, she finds it difficult to get a place. She then falls asleep on a park bench. Imlie will face a tough time as a few goons will come to molest her. We will have to wait and see who will come to Imlie's rescue.

Thapki Pyaar Ki 2

In today's episode, we shall see Purab apologising to Thapki and says that they have to go for a dinner. We will then see a bit of romantic moment between the two when a cloth will fall on them and they will have their eyes locked on each other.